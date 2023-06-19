Port Arthur Woman Shanay Stevenson Dies in Tragic Accident After Being Ejected from Vehicle

Shanay Stevenson Obituary

On August 15th, 2021, we lost a beloved member of our community, Shanay Stevenson. Shanay was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas, and was only 29 years old at the time of her passing.

Shanay was involved in a tragic car accident that resulted in her being ejected from the vehicle. Despite efforts by first responders to save her, Shanay passed away at the scene. The accident occurred on Highway 69 in Port Arthur.

Shanay was a vibrant and loving person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a contagious smile and an infectious laugh that could light up any room. Shanay had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Shanay leaves behind her parents, siblings, extended family, and countless friends who will miss her dearly. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her unwavering spirit, and her love for life.

A memorial service for Shanay will be held on August 21st, 2021, at the Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Port Arthur. Shanay will be laid to rest at the Live Oak Cemetery.

Rest in peace, Shanay. You will be forever missed.

