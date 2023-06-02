“Portable Baseball Bases” : Portable Baseball and Softball Base Set with Home Plate and Throw Down Rubber Bases – Perfect for Backyard Games and Kickball

“Portable Baseball and Softball Base Set with Home Plate – Franklin Sports MLB Throw Down Rubber Bases for Backyard Games including Kickball”



The Franklin Sports MLB Baseball Base Set is the perfect addition to your baseball equipment collection. This complete rubber base set includes all three bases and a home plate, giving you instant bases for baseball. The perfect baseball base set for practice and games alike, this base set is made to withstand ongoing use.

The heavy-duty waffle construction gives these rubber bases extra grip, even on wet or slick surfaces. So you can throw down bases and play almost anywhere with the confidence and superior craftsmanship of these Franklin bases. The terrain grip ensures that the bases won’t move around during gameplay, providing a stable and secure base for the players.

One of the best things about the Franklin Sports MLB Baseball Base Set is its go-anywhere convenience. Whether you need a long-lasting set of bases for kickball, softball, or baseball, Franklin baseball equipment is designed to last and provide portability and durability wherever you go. The bases are lightweight, making them easy to transport to any location.

Rubber bases are quick and easy to use, making them perfect for portable practice. You can take them almost anywhere and practice with ease and accuracy. Why set up baseball bases with whatever you have lying around when you can get the real thing? With the Franklin Sports MLB Baseball Base Set, you get a professional-grade base set that will last you for years to come.

The Franklin Sports MLB Baseball Base Set is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, portable, and durable base set. Whether you’re a coach, player, or just a fan of the game, this base set is a must-have. So why wait? Get your set today and start playing like a pro!



