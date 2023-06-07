“Portable Dog Crate” : Blue Portable Soft Dog Crate Carrier by Amazon Basics, 26 x 18 x 18 Inches

Blue Amazon Basics Folding Portable Soft Dog Crate Carrier Kennel, 26 x 18 x 18 Inches



If you are a pet owner looking for a reliable and affordable way to transport your furry friend, the Amazon Basics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog Crate Carrier Kennel might be the perfect solution for you. This product is designed to provide comfort, safety, and convenience for both you and your pet, with its sturdy construction, practical features, and stylish design.

One of the main advantages of this pet carrier is its durable and high-quality materials. The crate is made of strong polyester and PVC, which ensures that it can withstand wear and tear, as well as resist moisture, stains, and odors. The zippers are also sturdy and secure, so you can trust that your dog will not escape or get injured while inside.

Another great feature of this pet crate is its portability and storage options. The crate is lightweight and compact, and it can be easily folded and unfolded for quick assembly and disassembly. The top handle and shoulder strap make it easy to carry around, whether you are traveling by car, plane, or on foot. When not in use, the crate can be stored flat in a closet or under a bed, saving you valuable space in your home.

The Amazon Basics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog Crate Carrier Kennel also offers plenty of ventilation and visibility for your pet, with its multiple screened panels on all sides. This allows your dog to breathe comfortably and see what is going on around them, reducing anxiety and stress during travel or confinement. Moreover, the crate comes with a soft fleece pad that is machine-washable and provides a cozy and warm place for your pet to rest and sleep.

In addition to these practical features, this pet carrier also includes some handy pockets on top and sides for storing treats, toys, and other accessories that your dog might need during their journey. This saves you the hassle of carrying a separate bag or backpack, and it makes it easier to access your pet’s essentials whenever you need them.

However, it is important to note that you should choose the right size of the crate based on your dog’s measurements and needs. The product dimensions of this crate are 26 x 18 x 18 inches (LxWxH), but you should measure your dog from nose to base of tail when standing, and from top of head to floor, and add 4 inches to those measurements to confirm optimal crate height and length. Your dog should be able to stand up and turn around comfortably while in the crate, without feeling cramped or uncomfortable.

Overall, the Amazon Basics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog Crate Carrier Kennel is a great choice for pet owners who want a reliable, affordable, and convenient way to transport their dogs safely and comfortably. With its durable materials, practical features, and stylish design, this pet crate is sure to meet your expectations and make your pet’s journey a pleasant and stress-free experience.



