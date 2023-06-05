“Portable Inverter Generator” : Ultra-Light Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Dual Fuel Inverter Generator – Portable Solution

Ultralight Champion Power Equipment 200961 Portable Inverter Generator – 2500-Watt Dual Fuel Capability



The Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Portable DUAL FUEL Inverter Generator is a versatile and reliable option for those who need power on the go. Whether you’re camping, tailgating, or need backup power during a blackout, this generator has you covered. One of the standout features of this model is its quiet operation. With an ultra-quiet 53 dBA from 23 feet, you won’t have to worry about disturbing your neighbors or fellow campers. This makes it an excellent choice for those who value peace and quiet.

Despite its quiet operation, this generator still packs a punch. It offers 2500 starting watts and 1850 running watts when running on gasoline, and 1665 running watts when using propane. This means you’ll be able to power a variety of appliances and electronics, from lights and fans to TVs and laptops. Plus, with a run time of up to 11.5 hours on gasoline and 34 hours on propane, you can be sure that you’ll have power when you need it.

Another great feature of this generator is its parallel ready capability. With the optional clip-on parallel kit (sold separately), you can connect this inverter with another 2500-watt Champion inverter to double your output power. This is a great option for those who need even more power, or for those who want to be able to run multiple appliances at once without overloading the generator.

When it comes to clean power, the Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Portable DUAL FUEL Inverter Generator delivers. It includes two covered 120V 20A household outlets with clean electricity (less than 3% THD), a 12V automotive-style outlet, and a handy dual-port USB adapter. This means you can confidently connect your sensitive electronics without worrying about damage or interference.

Safety is also a top priority with this generator. It includes a low oil shut-off sensor, which will automatically shut off the engine if the oil level drops too low. This helps to prevent damage to the engine and ensures that it will last for years to come. Additionally, the generator is EPA certified and CARB compliant, so you can be sure that it meets the highest standards for emissions and environmental impact.

Finally, the Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Portable DUAL FUEL Inverter Generator is backed up by excellent customer support. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty, as well as free lifetime technical support from dedicated experts. This means that if you ever have any questions or issues with your generator, you can get the help you need quickly and easily.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a reliable and versatile portable generator, the Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Portable DUAL FUEL Inverter Generator is an excellent choice. With its quiet operation, clean power, and parallel ready capability, it offers everything you need to power your life on the go. Plus, with its strong warranty and customer support, you can be sure that you’re making a smart investment in your future.



