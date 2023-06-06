“Portable Solar Generator” : BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station: 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup with 2 AC Outlets (600W/1200W Surge) and 30-Minute 0-80% Recharge Time; Ideal for Outdoor Camping with Optional Solar Panel.

Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station with 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup, Dual 600W (1200W Surge) AC Outlets, 30-Minute 0-80% Recharge, and Optional Solar Panel – Ideal for Outdoor Camping and Solar Energy Generation.



Price: $349.00 - $299.00

(as of Jun 06,2023 02:03:19 UTC – Details)





The BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A is a must-have for anyone who enjoys outdoor camping or needs a reliable backup power source. With its 268Wh LiFePO4 battery backup, this portable power station can power up to two 600W (1200W surge) AC outlets. What’s more, the EB3A is incredibly fast to charge, taking just 30 minutes to recharge from 0 to 80%.

One of the standout features of the BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A is its ultra-fast charging capabilities. Unlike other portable power stations that require bulky power bricks, the EB3A only needs a single cable to charge, and it can charge at a maximum of 350W. The EB3A also supports PV+AC charging, which means you can charge it using solar power and AC power simultaneously, allowing you to achieve an 80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

With the built-in MPPT controller, the BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A can support up to 200W of solar input, making it the perfect solar generator when paired with the BLUETTI PV120/PV200 solar panel. This feature is especially useful for those who enjoy outdoor camping and want to harness the power of the sun to keep their devices charged.

The BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A is not only great for outdoor enthusiasts but also serves as a reliable UPS (uninterruptible power supply). In the event of a power outage, the EB3A instantly provides backup power, protecting your desktop PC, file servers, and other sensitive devices from data loss or damage.

In summary, the BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A is a powerful, reliable, and versatile power source that’s perfect for outdoor camping and backup power needs. What’s more, it comes with an AC charging cable, solar charging cable, user manual, 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service, making it an excellent value for money.



