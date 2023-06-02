“Portable Solar Generator” : “EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel: A Portable Power Station for Home Backup Power, Camping, and RVs with LFP(LiFePO4) Battery and Fast Charging”

The EF ECOFLOW DELTA2 Solar Generator with 220W Solar Panel, LFP(LiFePO4) Battery, Rapid Charging, and Portable Power Station for Home Emergency Power, Outdoor Camping, and Recreational Vehicles.



Price: $1,649.00

(as of Jun 02,2023 02:29:50 UTC – Details)





The EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel is the perfect portable power station for anyone in need of backup power for their home, camping trips or RV adventures. This solar-powered generator is built to last six times longer than other portable power stations, thanks to its LFP battery chemistry, which has a 3000+ cycle life. With a sophisticated BMS, you can rest assured that the DELTA2 is an auto-regulating portable battery that will keep you safe at all times.

One of the most impressive features of the DELTA2 is its ability to power almost anything. With an 1800W output, it can power all your appliances without the fumes or noise associated with traditional outdoor generators. The DELTA2 has 15 outlets and a huge output, making it possible to power up to 90% of your appliances. This means that you can take the DELTA2 with you on your camping trips or RV adventures and have all the power you need to keep your appliances running.

The DELTA2 has an expandable capacity from 1-3kWh, making it ideal for camping, RVs or home backup power. The standalone portable power station comes with 1kWh of capacity, but you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. This means that you can customize the DELTA2 to fit your specific power needs, whether you need it for a weekend camping trip or as a backup power source for your home during a power outage.

In conclusion, the EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel is an excellent investment for anyone in need of a portable power station that is built to last, can power almost anything and has expandable capacity. With its LFP battery chemistry and sophisticated BMS, you can rest assured that the DELTA2 is a safe and reliable portable battery that will provide you with years of use. Plus, with 15 outlets and a huge output, you can power up to 90% of your appliances, making it an essential item for your camping trips or RV adventures. And with the ability to expand its capacity up to 3kWh, the DELTA2 is a versatile and customizable power source that will meet all your power needs.



