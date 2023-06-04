“Portable Solar Generator” : Jackery Explorer 300: A Portable Power Station with 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery for Outdoor Adventures and Emergencies

Explore the Outdoors with Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 – A 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery with 110V/300W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Not Included) – Perfect for Camping, Travel, Hunting, and Blackout Situations – Black



Price: $349.99 - $299.99

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is a must-have for anyone who loves to spend time outdoors or is looking for a reliable backup power source during blackouts. This powerful and compact device is armed with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a safe and steady 300W power output through two Pure Sine Wave AC outlets.

One of the biggest worries while traveling or camping is running out of power for your devices. The Explorer 300 has got you covered with its multiple charging options. The device features two AC outlets, a PD 60W USB-C port, a fast charge 3.0 port, a USB-A port, and a DC car port. This means you can charge up to 6 devices at the same time, including drones, cameras, and Macbooks.

The power station is also compatible with the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable power source. The integrated MPPT controller enables the solar generator set to operate at its max power point, which speeds up the battery recharge. This feature makes the Explorer 300 an ideal portable power kit for tent camping, overland journeys, and other outdoor activities.

One of the best things about the Explorer 300 is its compact size and lightweight design. Weighing only 7.1 pounds, it is easy to carry around, and you can simply rest assured during outdoor activities, knowing you have a reliable power source at your fingertips. It is also incredibly easy to use. All you have to do is plug in your devices and turn it on.

The Explorer 300 is perfect for emergency situations, too. With a backup power source like this, you can keep your essential devices charged during blackouts or natural disasters. It is also a great option for remote work and outdoor events like music festivals or camping trips.

In terms of safety, the Explorer 300 is equipped with multiple safety features, including short-circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and over-temperature protection. This ensures that your devices and the power station remain safe during use.

If you are looking for a reliable and sustainable power source for your outdoor adventures, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is the perfect choice. With its multiple charging options, compact size, and lightweight design, it is easy to carry around and provides a safe and steady power supply for all your devices. Whether you are camping, traveling, or dealing with a blackout, the Explorer 300 has got you covered. So, invest in this eco-friendly and sustainable power source today and enjoy uninterrupted power supply anytime, anywhere!



