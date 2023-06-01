“Portable Solar Power Station” : EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2: Portable Power Station with 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 1-Hour Fast Charging, 2 AC Outlets Up to 600W, Solar Generator for Camping, RVs, and Home Use (Solar Panel Optional)

Portable Power Station RIVER 2 by EF ECOFLOW – 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 1 Hour Fast Charging, 2 AC Outlets up to 600W, Solar Generator for Camping/RVs/Home Use (Solar Panel Optional)



Price: $289.00 - $189.00

(as of Jun 01,2023 03:53:54 UTC – Details)





The EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 is a versatile and reliable power source perfect for outdoor camping, RVs, and home use. With an output of up to 600W, this power station can run up to 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. It comes with a range of ports, including 300W AC outlets and USB-C, to ensure that all your device’s plugs are covered.

One of the standout features of the RIVER 2 is its LFP long-life battery. Using LFP battery cells, you can use and recharge this power generator more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use, making it an excellent investment for anyone looking for a reliable and long-lasting power source. The advanced BMS protection also monitors voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

The RIVER 2 also features fast solar charging, allowing you to use clean, green renewable energy to recharge it in as little as 3 hours with 110W solar input. This makes it perfect for off-grid adventures where you want to keep your environmental impact low. Additionally, with a lightweight of only 7.7 lbs, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power. It also comes with a built-in handle, making it even more convenient to transport.

In conclusion, the EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a reliable, long-lasting, and lightweight power source. With a range of ports and the ability to run up to 6 essential appliances simultaneously, it is perfect for outdoor camping, RVs, and home use. Its LFP long-life battery and fast solar charging make it an eco-friendly choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental impact while still enjoying the benefits of portable power. It also comes with a 5-year warranty, ensuring that you can enjoy your power station for years to come.



