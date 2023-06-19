Portage man involved in Saturday’s crash succumbs to injuries

Portage Man Injured in Crash Saturday has Died

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of a Portage man who was injured in a crash last Saturday. The man, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at a local hospital.

The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue. The man was driving his vehicle when it collided with another car. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but unfortunately, he did not recover.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

