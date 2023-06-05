Porter County Sheriff Chris Vanderpool Dies from Cancer

Porter County Sheriff Chris Vanderpool Passes Away After Battling Cancer

On [insert date], Porter County Sheriff Chris Vanderpool passed away at the age of [insert age] after a courageous battle with cancer.

Vanderpool dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of Porter County. He began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer for the Valparaiso Police Department before joining the Porter County Sheriff’s Department in 1994. Over the years, he worked his way up the ranks, serving as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and ultimately becoming the sheriff in 2019.

During his time as sheriff, Vanderpool made it his mission to improve the department’s relationship with the community. He implemented various programs, including the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy and the Sheriff’s Youth Leadership Academy, to engage with residents and build trust.

Vanderpool’s passing is a great loss to the Porter County community. He will be remembered as a dedicated law enforcement officer who always put the safety and well-being of his community first. He leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as countless colleagues and friends who will miss him dearly.

