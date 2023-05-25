porterhouse steak recipe: Cooking With Fire: The Ultimate Recipe for the King of Steaks – Porterhouse Steak!

Introduction:

When it comes to steaks, nothing beats the king of steaks – the Porterhouse steak. This cut of meat is tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. With the right cooking techniques, you can create a mouthwatering Porterhouse steak that will leave your guests begging for more. In this article, we will share with you the ultimate Porterhouse steak recipe that will have you cooking like a pro.

Ingredients:

1 Porterhouse steak (2 inches thick)

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Garlic powder (to taste)

Olive oil

Butter

Rosemary

Thyme

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to high heat. You want the grill to be hot so you can sear the steak quickly and lock in the juices. Season your Porterhouse steak generously with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Make sure you season both sides of the steak. Drizzle olive oil over the steak and rub it in with your hands. This will help the seasoning stick to the steak and also prevent it from sticking to the grill. Place the steak on the grill and let it sear for 2-3 minutes on each side. You want to create a nice crust on the outside of the steak. Once the steak is seared on both sides, lower the heat to medium and continue cooking until the internal temperature reaches 130°F for medium-rare. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature. While the steak is cooking, prepare the herb butter. Melt butter in a saucepan and add chopped rosemary and thyme. Let the herbs infuse into the butter for a few minutes. Once the steak is cooked to your desired temperature, remove it from the grill and let it rest for 5-10 minutes. This will allow the juices to redistribute throughout the steak and make it even more tender. Slice the steak and serve with the herb butter on top.

Conclusion:

By following this recipe, you will be able to create a mouthwatering Porterhouse steak that will impress your guests and have them coming back for seconds. Remember to let the steak rest before slicing it and serve it with the herb butter to take it to the next level. With a little bit of practice, you will become a pro at cooking the king of steaks – the Porterhouse steak.

