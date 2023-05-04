Portland shooting Today : Police confirm victim in SE Portland shooting; nearby deceased individual ruled as non-homicidal.

Two Men Found Dead in Southeast Portland Neighborhood

On Sunday, April 30th, two men were found dead in the Centennial neighborhood in southeast Portland. The Portland Police Bureau announced on Thursday that one of the men, 34-year-old Harry O. Latour Jr., had been identified, but the identity of the second man has not been released.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive at around 3:15 a.m. and found Latour dead at the scene. The other man was found dead in the 17100 block of the same street. According to police, the second man had been shot but did not die of “homicidal violence.” The cause of death is still undetermined pending toxicology test results.

The police have not yet revealed whether or not the two scenes are connected, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

This incident comes just days after the arrest of a 19-year-old Portland father for the murder of his 4-year-old son. The father was taken into custody on May 4th, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Naegeli Drive is urged to contact Detective Brad Clifton or Detective Tony Harris. The case number is 23-111647.

In conclusion, the shooting in the Centennial neighborhood has left two men dead and has shocked the community. The police are actively investigating the incident and are asking for the public’s help in finding any information that may lead to an arrest. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

Source Link :Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say/