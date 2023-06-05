“Porto’s Potato Balls”: Recipe for Porto’s Potato Balls

Experience the Joy of Potato Ball Bliss with Porto’s Potato Balls

If you’re a fan of Porto’s Bakery and Cafe, then you’ve probably tried their famous potato balls. These golden-coloured balls have a delicious potato and meat filling that will leave your taste buds wanting more. In this article, we’ll provide you with a recipe for Porto’s Potato Balls that you can make at home and enjoy anytime.

Ingredients for the Filling

1 pound ground beef

1 onion (finely chopped)

1/3 cup red bell pepper (finely chopped)

1/3 cup green bell pepper (finely chopped)

1/2 jalapeno pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 garlic cloves (finely minced)

1/2 teaspoon Spanish paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup sliced green olives (drained)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt

Ingredients for the Potato Balls

6 potatoes (salted, boiled and mashed)

2 eggs beaten with a tablespoon of water

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 1/2 cups panko crumbs

3 inches of oil (for frying)

Instructions

For the Filling:

In a non-stick pan, brown ground beef over medium-high heat. Drain the oil and place aside for later use. Add onions and fry for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Stir in bell peppers, black pepper, jalapeno pepper, and cumin and cook for about 2 minutes. Place aside. Add garlic, paprika, and tomato paste In a food processor and process for about 30 seconds or until well combined. Please make sure not to puree the mixture into a paste. Reserve one-fourth cup of Picadillo Filling aside and stir green olives and olive oil in the remaining filling. Place the filling in a refrigerator until ready to use.

For the Potato Balls:

In a bowl, add mashed potatoes and eggs and stir until well combined. Stir in flour, salt and panko crumbs and gently mix until well combined. Roll the mixture into balls that are about 1½ inches in size. Put the balls on a baking sheet and let them chill for around 10 minutes. This will make the balls firmer, so the filling doesn’t come out when you fry them. In a deep fryer or a pan, heat oil over to 375°F. Add potato balls to the hot oil and cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Take out the potato balls from the hot oil and put them on paper towels. Sprinkle some salt on them. Serve the potato balls while they are still warm. Enjoy!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make Porto’s Potato Balls without meat?

Yes, you can make a vegan version of Porto’s Potato Balls. For this, you have to skip ground beef and use vegetables instead.

How to store Porto’s Potato Balls?

If you want to store potato balls, let them cool completely after frying. When they are thoroughly cooled, wrap them in an airtight container or freezer bag. After that, you can store them in the refrigerator for a few days. They can be reheated in the oven or microwave whenever you want to eat them.

What to serve with Porto’s Potato Balls?

You can enjoy these delicious Porto potato balls with different dishes. You can serve them as an appetizer with a dipping sauce like aioli, ketchup, or spicy mayo. Also, you can serve them with different sides like salad or steamed vegetables.

In Closing

Porto’s Potato Balls are a delicious treat that you can now make at home. With a few ingredients and a little patience, you’ll be enjoying these tasty potato balls in no time. The crispy coating on the outside leads to a creamy and tasty filling, giving you a burst of flavour with every bite. Give this recipe a try and experience the joy of potato ball bliss. Thanks for reading!

