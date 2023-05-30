“Portrait photography of Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi by Alexander Newley”: “Alexander Newley’s Depictions of Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi in Portraits”

Divining the Human: The Art of Alexander Newley

Alexander Newley is a prolific artist who has explored a wide range of themes and styles throughout his 30-year career. His latest book, Divining the Human, showcases a selection of his paintings and drawings, with portraiture being a central part of his oeuvre. Newley’s fascination with capturing the psychological state of his subjects is evident in his portraits of leading actors from Kenneth Branagh’s season of plays at the Garrick Theatre, including Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi.

In 2016, Newley was given exclusive backstage access to the Garrick Theatre to portray the leading actors in Branagh’s season of plays. He was nervous when he knocked on Dame Judi Dench’s dressing room door, but her graciousness and impish wit put him at ease. He made a drawing of her in conté and pencil, and then returned the following night to start a full-length painting. Dench was playing Paulina in Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale, and halfway through the play, the Figure of Time walks on to relate the incidences of the past 17 years. Branagh had cast Dench in the traditionally male role, which inspired Newley’s vision of her as Old Mother Time emerging from the primordial mists.

As Dench recreated the emotional state of her portrayal, Newley was beholding Eternity itself. He captured her towering demeanour and transfixing gaze in his painting, which is a testament to his ability to capture the drama of his subjects’ imagined psychological state.

Newley’s portrait of Sir Derek Jacobi as Mercutio, the dapper rogue and best friend of Romeo, is another example of his skill in capturing the psychological state of his subjects. Jacobi was reading the Evening Standard in his undershorts when Newley knocked on his dressing room door. He duly folded the paper, put on pin-striped trousers and presented himself for work. Newley asked him to recite his lines and go through a fluid succession of poses as he sketched and snapped photos. He used an intense, hand-held halogen to light Jacobi from below and above, creating a dreamy, shadowy effect.

The first portrait of Jacobi gives us the quizzical Mercutio, all dandyish hauteur and wild surmise. In the second, more experimental work, Newley pushed the palette and modelling to capture a complex man undone by his relentless need to take liberties, spouting witticisms even as he dies by the sword: “Ask for me tomorrow, and you shall find me a grave man.”

Newley’s Divining the Human is a testament to his ability to capture the drama and psychological state of his subjects, whether they are actors, landscapes, still lifes, nudes, abstractions, religious paintings or portraits. His portraits of Dench and Jacobi are a testament to his skill in capturing the imagined psychological state of his subjects, and his ability to create a sense of drama and emotion in his paintings. Divining the Human is a must-read for anyone who appreciates the art of portraiture and the drama of the human psyche.

