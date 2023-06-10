Portsmouth Motel Shooting Victim Identified as 52-Year-Old David Williams in Obituary

David Williams, 52, Found Shot to Death at Portsmouth Motel

David Williams, a 52-year-old man, was tragically found shot to death at a motel in Portsmouth on Monday night. The incident occurred at the Budget Lodge Motel on Victory Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, they received a call reporting gunshots at the motel and upon arrival found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive him, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made at this time.

Williams’ family and friends are devastated by his sudden and senseless death. He was described as a kind and generous person who was loved by many in the community.

The loss of David Williams is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that plagues our society and the importance of coming together to work towards a safer and more peaceful world.

