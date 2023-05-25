Positive PPD test.: What is the Cause of a Positive PPD? Insights from Harvard Health Publishing and 3 Other Experts

Understanding the PPD Test for Tuberculosis

The PPD (purified protein derivative) test is a widely used diagnostic tool to determine whether a person has been exposed to tuberculosis (TB). This test involves the injection of a protein extract just beneath the skin, followed by a visual examination of the injection site after a couple of days. The test helps to determine whether the body has developed an immune response to the bacterium that causes TB. In this article, we will discuss the PPD test in detail, including how it is performed, what the results mean, and who should get tested.

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body such as the brain, kidneys, and spine. TB is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The symptoms of TB can include coughing, chest pain, fever, and weight loss. If left untreated, TB can be fatal.

How is the PPD Test Performed?

The PPD test is a simple and painless procedure that can be performed in a doctor’s office or clinic. The test involves the injection of a small amount of purified protein derivative just beneath the skin on the forearm. The injection site is then examined after 48-72 hours to see if there is a reaction. A positive reaction appears as a raised, red bump at the injection site. The size of the bump is measured and recorded in millimeters.

What Do the PPD Test Results Mean?

A positive PPD test indicates that a person has been exposed to the bacterium that causes TB. However, it does not necessarily mean that the person has active TB disease. It only means that the body has developed an immune response to the bacterium. Further testing is needed to determine whether the person has active TB disease or latent TB infection.

A negative PPD test means that the person has not been exposed to the bacterium that causes TB, or that the immune response is not strong enough to cause a reaction. However, a negative test does not rule out the possibility of TB infection. If a person has been recently exposed to TB, it can take up to 12 weeks for the immune response to develop.

Who Should Get Tested?

The PPD test is recommended for people who are at high risk of TB infection, including:

People who have been in close contact with someone who has active TB disease

People with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or who are taking immunosuppressive medications

People who have recently immigrated from countries with high rates of TB

Healthcare workers who may be exposed to TB on the job

The PPD test is not recommended for everyone, as it can have false-positive results in certain situations. For example, people who have received the BCG vaccine (a vaccine for TB that is commonly given in countries with high rates of TB) can have a positive PPD test even if they have not been exposed to TB. In addition, certain medications such as steroids can weaken the immune response and cause a false-negative result.

Conclusion

The PPD test is a valuable tool in the diagnosis of TB infection. It is a simple and painless procedure that can be performed in a doctor’s office or clinic. However, it is important to note that a positive PPD test does not necessarily mean that a person has active TB disease. Further testing is needed to confirm a diagnosis. If you think you may be at risk for TB infection, talk to your healthcare provider about getting tested. Early detection and treatment of TB can prevent serious complications and save lives.

