Possible Domestic Shooting Claims the Life of Jazmin Reyes on Kentucky Street: Obituary

Jazmin Reyes Identified as Victim of Possible Domestic Shooting on Kentucky Street

Early Life and Education

Jazmin Reyes was born on March 12, 1991, in San Antonio, Texas. She attended John Jay High School and graduated in 2009. Reyes went on to pursue a degree in nursing at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she graduated with honors in 2014.

Career

After graduating from UTSA, Reyes began working as a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. She was known for her compassion and dedication to her patients, receiving numerous accolades and recognition for her outstanding work.

Personal Life

Reyes was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her infectious smile, kind heart, and generous spirit. Reyes was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and she had a deep passion for volunteering at local charities and organizations.

Tragic Death

On June 12, 2021, Jazmin Reyes was tragically killed in a possible domestic shooting on Kentucky Street in San Antonio. Police were called to the scene after reports of gunshots, and Reyes was found with fatal injuries.

Investigation

The investigation into Reyes’ death is ongoing, and police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They are looking into the possibility that Reyes was the victim of domestic violence.

Tributes and Remembrances

Friends and family of Jazmin Reyes are devastated by her untimely death. They have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of her kind and loving nature.

One friend wrote, “Jazmin was one of the sweetest people I have ever known. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She will be deeply missed.”

Another wrote, “Jazmin was a shining light in this world. Her compassion and generosity touched so many lives. She will never be forgotten.”

Final Thoughts

The loss of Jazmin Reyes is a tragedy that has left her family, friends, and community in mourning. Her kindness, compassion, and dedication to helping others will be remembered by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

