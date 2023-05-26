Possible Domestic Shooting Claims the Life of Jazmin Reyes on Kentucky Street: Obituary

Jazmin Reyes Obituary

Introduction

Jazmin Reyes, a 26-year-old woman, was identified as the victim in a possible domestic shooting that occurred on Kentucky Street. The incident has shocked the community and left many grieving the loss of a young life.

Early Life and Education

Born on July 10, 1995, in San Diego, California, Jazmin Reyes was the daughter of Maria Reyes and Jose Reyes. She had two siblings, a younger sister, and an older brother. Jazmin grew up in a loving household, where she was taught the values of hard work, determination, and kindness.

Jazmin attended San Diego High School and later went on to study at San Diego State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She was passionate about helping others and wanted to pursue a career in counseling.

Career and Personal Life

After completing her studies, Jazmin worked as a volunteer at a local women’s shelter, where she helped women who had suffered from domestic violence. Her dedication and hard work earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and clients alike.

Apart from her work, Jazmin was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a warm and caring personality and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Tragic Death

On the evening of August 15, 2021, Jazmin Reyes was fatally shot in what is believed to be a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred at her home on Kentucky Street, and the perpetrator, who is believed to be her partner, fled the scene.

Jazmin’s death has left her family, friends, and community devastated. She was a kind and compassionate person who had a bright future ahead of her. Her loss is a tragedy that will be felt for years to come.

Conclusion

Jazmin Reyes was a vibrant and loving person who touched the lives of many people. Her passion for helping others was evident in everything she did, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Her death is a reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the urgent need for action to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. Rest in peace, Jazmin.

Kentucky Street shooting Domestic violence homicide Jazmin Reyes murder Domestic violence awareness Women’s safety and security