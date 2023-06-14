Possible fatalities among Japan Self Defense Force members in shooting incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to NHK, an unidentified individual fired a gun at a military shooting range in Gifu, central Japan, potentially resulting in the deaths of several members of the Japanese Self Defense Force. At least three people are reported injured, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. NHK also notes that there have been no reports of civilian casualties. Japan has strict gun ownership regulations, and obtaining a firearm requires a thorough screening process, resulting in infrequent incidents of gun violence.

Japan Self Defense Force shooting Military personnel killed in Japan Gun violence in Japan Tragedy in the Japanese military Japan self defense force investigation

News Source : By REUTERS

Source Link :Several Japan Self Defense Force personnel may be dead in shooting/