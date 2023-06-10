Possible gang-related shooting in Azusa leaves one dead and two teens injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night in Azusa, a possible gang-related shooting resulted in the death of one man, while two teenage boys were hospitalized. The Azusa Police Department received a call about the incident at around 11 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old Hispanic man dead from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Two other Hispanic male teenagers aged 18 and 15 were also injured and received medical treatment at a local hospital. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects fired multiple rounds into the group of victims who were congregating near the entrance of an apartment complex. The suspects fled the scene on foot and remain unidentified. Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related and urge anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

News Source : Will Conybeare

Source Link :1 man killed; 2 teens injured in possible gang-related shooting in Azusa /