





Dusan Bozic Obituary – Racine, Wisconsin | Funeral Information

Dusan Bozic, age 37, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away on July 15, 2021.

There have been rumors circulating about Dusan’s cause of death being a motorcycle accident. However, the official cause of death has not been disclosed by the family.

Funeral services for Dusan will be held on July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Racine.

Dusan will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.





