Possible rewrite: Naseeruddin apologizes to Sindhi people in Pakistan for controversial remark: “You put me on the cross”

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known for his acting skills as well as his outspoken statements. However, his recent statement on the Sindhi language in Pakistan has caused a backlash, leading to his apology to the Sindhi people. While promoting his series Taj Divided by Blood, Shah stated that Sindhi is not spoken in Pakistan, which was met with criticism from Pakistani Sindhis and others.

Actress Mansha Pasha tweeted her objection to Shah’s statement, stating that she is a proud Sindhi and the language is spoken in her house. Other Sindhi people living in Pakistan also voiced their displeasure. In response, Shah apologized and acknowledged his mistake, stating that he had wrong information. He urged people not to crucify him for his error, as he has been considered an intelligent person for many years.

There are about 40 million Sindhis in Pakistan, with Karachi being the capital of the province of Sindh. Most Sindhis in Pakistan are Muslims, while those who believe in Hinduism migrated to India during partition. Today, there are approximately one crore Sindhis in India.

June 14, 2023

