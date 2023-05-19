Possible Rewrite: Unverified Report of Active Shooter at Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile, AL

Unconfirmed Active Shooter Situation at Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile, AL

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, reports of an active shooter at the Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile, AL sent law enforcement rushing to the scene. The situation is still unconfirmed, but authorities are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

Details of the Incident

The initial report of an active shooter came in around 2:30 pm local time. The Strada Patient Care Center is located at 1600 Center Street in Mobile, AL. Law enforcement quickly responded to the location, with officers from the Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama State Troopers all rushing to the scene.

As of 3:30 pm local time, the situation is still unconfirmed, and there are no reports of any injuries or casualties. However, law enforcement officials have not yet given the all-clear, and the area remains on lockdown as authorities continue to investigate.

Response from Law Enforcement

The response from law enforcement has been swift and coordinated. In addition to the local police department and sheriff’s office, the FBI and ATF are also on the scene to assist with the investigation. Law enforcement officials have urged individuals to stay away from the area and to follow all instructions from authorities if they are in the vicinity.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste addressed the media at a press conference, saying, “We’re still trying to determine what exactly is taking place inside the building. We have not confirmed whether or not there is an active shooter. We do know that there was some type of incident that occurred.”

Impact on the Community

The incident at the Strada Patient Care Center has caused concern and anxiety throughout the Mobile, AL community. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and parents were urged to stay away from the area. The University of South Alabama, located just a few miles away, also issued an alert to students and staff warning them of the situation.

The incident is still unfolding, and law enforcement officials have not yet given any further updates. However, the safety of all individuals involved remains their top priority, and officials are working tirelessly to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

Conclusion

The unconfirmed active shooter situation at the Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile, AL is a developing story. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate, and the situation remains ongoing as of the time of this writing. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, we urge all individuals in the area to stay away from the Strada Patient Care Center and to follow all instructions from law enforcement officials. Our thoughts are with everyone involved, and we hope for a swift and safe resolution to this situation.

