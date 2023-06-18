Possible rewrites: – Giuliani Claims the Burisma Whistleblower Has Died – Giuliani Alleges Death of Burisma Whistleblower – Burisma Whistleblower Reportedly Dead, Says Giuliani – Giuliani Raises Concerns over Burisma Whistleblower’s Death – Burisma Whistleblower Dies under Suspicious Circumstances, Giuliani Says

GIULIANI: Burisma Whistleblower Has Died

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal attorney, announced on Twitter that the whistleblower who raised concerns about corruption at Burisma Holdings has died. The individual’s identity has not been revealed.

Giuliani has been investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, served on the board of. The whistleblower’s complaint alleged that Burisma paid Hunter Biden for access to his father, who was vice president at the time.

The circumstances of the whistleblower’s death are unknown. Giuliani tweeted, “The investigation into the corruption at Burisma remains a high priority for the White House.”

Rudy Giuliani Burisma scandal Whistleblower death Ukraine controversy Corruption allegations