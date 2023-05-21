Jazz Is Dead – Live at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL, USA 2023

Jazz Is Dead, the legendary jazz fusion band, took to the stage at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, FL on July 15, 2023. The band, known for its groundbreaking fusion of jazz and rock, played to a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic fans.

The Band

Jazz Is Dead was formed in 1998 by drummer Billy Cobham and keyboardist T Lavitz. The band’s original lineup also included bassist Alphonso Johnson and guitarist Jimmy Herring. Jazz Is Dead’s music is a fusion of jazz, rock, and funk, and the band is known for its intricate compositions and virtuosic performances.

The Performance

The performance was nothing short of incredible. The band opened with “Stella Blue,” a Grateful Dead classic, and from the first note, the audience was captivated. The musicianship was impeccable, with each member of the band showcasing their incredible talent. Billy Cobham’s drumming was lightning fast, and T Lavitz’s keyboard solos were nothing short of mesmerizing.

The band played a mix of original compositions and covers, including “Dark Star,” “Eyes of the World,” and “Birdland.” Each song was a showcase for the band’s incredible musicianship, and the audience was treated to some truly amazing performances.

The Audience

The audience was a mix of die-hard Jazz Is Dead fans and those who were curious about the band’s unique sound. The crowd was enthusiastic and appreciative, and they cheered and clapped after every song.

One fan, who had traveled all the way from New York to see the show, said, “I’ve been a fan of Jazz Is Dead since the beginning, and I’ve been waiting for this moment for years. This is the best jazz fusion band in the world, and seeing them live is a dream come true.”

The Future

Jazz Is Dead has been making music for over two decades, and their unique sound has influenced countless musicians. The band shows no signs of slowing down, and they continue to push the boundaries of jazz fusion music.

As the crowd left Jannus Live, they knew that they had witnessed something truly special. Jazz Is Dead had once again proven why they are one of the greatest jazz fusion bands of all time, and their performance will be remembered for years to come.

