News today reports that the legendary Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto is alive and well.

Recently, there was a fake news video circulating on social media claiming that Gilberto had passed away and her funeral was being held. However, this is completely untrue and Gilberto is still with us.

Astrud Gilberto is best known for her iconic vocals on the hit song “The Girl from Ipanema” which became a worldwide sensation in the 1960s. She has continued to perform and record music throughout her career, and is widely regarded as a pioneer of the bossa nova genre.

We are relieved to hear that Astrud Gilberto is still alive and sharing her beautiful music with the world.





