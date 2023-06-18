Possible rewrites: – Susan Mezzenga’s Death: Cross Lake Authorities Believe Drowning as Cause – Cross Lake Woman Susan Mezzenga Presumed to Have Died by Drowning – Body of Susan Mezzenga Recovered from Cross Lake; Drowning Suspected

Susan Mezzenga Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Susan Mezzenga, who was found dead in Cross Lake on August 25th, 2021. She was 42 years old.

According to the preliminary investigation, she likely drowned while swimming alone in the lake. Her body was discovered by a passerby who immediately alerted the authorities.

Susan was born on February 16th, 1979, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and had a successful career as a marketing executive.

Susan was a loving daughter, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She had a passion for travel, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, John and Carol Mezzenga, her brother David, and her close friends.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Grace Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on September 1st, 2021, at 2 pm.

Rest in peace, Susan. You will always be remembered and loved.

