Possible rewritten title: Khalistani Avtar Singh Khanda, Accused of Insulting Indian Flag, Passes Away in UK under Suspicious Circumstances







Khalistani Avtar Singh Khanda Dies in Britain Suspected of Being Involved in Insulting the Tricolor

Khalistani activist Avtar Singh Khanda, who was notorious for insulting the Indian tricolor, has reportedly passed away in Britain. The cause of his death is not yet known, but he was suspected of being involved in various anti-India activities.Khanda was a prominent member of the Khalistani movement and was known for his extremist views. He had been accused of desecrating the Indian flag on multiple occasions and was even arrested for the same in India. He had been living in the UK for several years and was believed to be involved in promoting Khalistani ideology and propaganda.While some Khalistani supporters have hailed Khanda as a martyr, others have criticized his actions as being counterproductive to the cause. The Indian government has not yet issued an official statement on his death.