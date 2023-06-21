Possible rewritten title: Car Accident Claims the Life of Trent Mooney: Details on the Cause of Death, Obituary, and GoFundMe Campaign

Trent Mooney Passes Away in a Fatal Car Accident

Trent Mooney, a beloved member of the community, tragically lost his life in a car accident. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Trent was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Trent’s family during this difficult time. Donations can be made at [insert GoFundMe link here].

Let us keep Trent’s family in our thoughts and prayers during this devastating time.

