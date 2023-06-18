Susan Mezzenga Obituary

Susan Mezzenga, 52, was found dead in Cross Lake on Thursday, September 23rd. The preliminary investigation suggests that she likely drowned.

Susan was born on June 12th, 1969 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Business Administration. She worked as a financial analyst for 20 years before retiring to focus on her passion for painting.

Susan was a talented artist and her paintings were displayed in several galleries across the state. She was also an active member of her community and volunteered at the local food bank.

Susan is survived by her husband, John, and their two children, Emily and Michael. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

A private memorial service for Susan will be held next week. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the local food bank in Susan’s memory.

