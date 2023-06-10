Possible Self-Defense Shooting in Phoenix Results in Fatality of Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A potential case of self-defense resulted in a fatality in Phoenix on Friday evening. Upon receiving reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 16th Street and Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix law enforcement arrived at the scene and discovered a man who had been shot. A suspect was apprehended on-site who was believed to have been involved in the incident. The wounded man was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately passed away. Investigators are still seeking to uncover the details surrounding the shooting, but they suspect that the shooter may have acted in self-defense. The suspect was released, pending further inquiry. If you notice any spelling or grammatical errors in this article, please click here to report them and include the headline of the piece in your email. Do you possess an image or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief explanation. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO.

Phoenix shooting incidents Self-defense laws in Arizona Gun ownership in Phoenix Legal implications of self-defense shootings Police investigations in Phoenix shootings

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

Source Link :Man dead after possible self-defense shooting in Phoenix/