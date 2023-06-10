Possible title: Chef Suspected to Have Fallen to Water While Returning to Boat

chef fall victim : “Chef Suspected to have Fallen into Water while Returning to Boat: Police”
According to the police, it is suspected that the chef may have fallen into the water while he was on his way back to the boat he was working on. A picture of the incident can be seen at https://i2-prod.irishmirror.ie/incoming/article30205099.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200/0_ezgif-5-30c4045f8cjpeg.jpg.
Read Full story :22-year-old Irish man reportedly found dead at port in France/
News Source : Irish Mirror
- Irish man found dead in France
- Port in France death investigation
- Young Irish man’s death in France
- Unexplained death of Irish man in French port
- SEO news on Irish man’s death in France