Possible title: Chef Suspected to Have Fallen to Water While Returning to Boat

chef fall victim : “Chef Suspected to have Fallen into Water while Returning to Boat: Police”

According to the police, it is suspected that the chef may have fallen into the water while he was on his way back to the boat he was working on. A picture of the incident can be seen at https://i2-prod.irishmirror.ie/incoming/article30205099.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200/0_ezgif-5-30c4045f8cjpeg.jpg.

Read Full story : 22-year-old Irish man reportedly found dead at port in France /

News Source : Irish Mirror

Irish man found dead in France Port in France death investigation Young Irish man’s death in France Unexplained death of Irish man in French port SEO news on Irish man’s death in France