Possible title: “Overstock eyes Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property in bidding war for buybuy Baby”

The bidding deadline for Bed Bath & Beyond and its subsidiary buybuy Baby is fast approaching, with talks reportedly centering around both companies. Overstock has expressed interest in acquiring Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property, as it has recently phased out of non-home categories and is now focused on home furnishings and furniture at low prices. If Overstock goes through with the acquisition, it will not keep the BBB store base going, as all stores that haven’t already closed are in the process of doing so. Real estate investment firm Go Global Retail is also a serious bidder for buybuy Baby. Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and has begun winding down its operations.

