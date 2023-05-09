“Post-COVID recovery strategies” : Reacting to the Conclusion of the COVID-19 Emergency Phase

“Preparing for Life after COVID-19 Emergency Phase: How to Respond”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an end to the COVID-19 global emergency status, which was first applied on January 30, 2020. The decision was made based on inputs from the COVID-19 International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee during its 15th meeting on May 4, 2023. The committee noted the declining COVID-19 cases in the past year, improving community immunity from vaccinations and infections, as well as declining deaths. However, despite the revocation of the global emergency status, COVID-19 is still a threat to countries, and each country must shift to long-term handling of COVID-19 through a joint mitigation system against the disease as well as other infectious diseases.

The Indonesian government’s intervention in responding to the COVID-19 global emergency status included the issuance of Presidential Decree Number 11 of 2020 on the declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency and Presidential Decree Number 12 of 2020 regarding the stipulation of non-natural disaster of the spread of COVID-19 as a national disaster. With the end of the global emergency phase, the Indonesian Government needs to revoke the health emergency status in Indonesia and be more ready to face the situation that is recovering to normalcy in the country. The Ministry of Health is currently preparing a transition strategy to end the health emergency status by prioritizing preparedness and alertness against COVID-19 in the long term.

News Source : Andi Firdaus, Raka Adji

Source Link :Responding to end of COVID-19 emergency phase/