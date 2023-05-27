“post-COVID symptoms”: Around 10% of individuals may experience symptoms up to 6 months after contracting the infection.

One in Ten People Experience Long COVID Symptoms Six Months After Infection

A new study has found that one out of 10 people appear to suffer symptoms from long COVID six months after an infection. The research, based on data collected from nearly 10,000 adults, took a major step toward defining key symptoms of the lingering ailment — such as fatigue, brain fog, loss of taste and smell — a crucial step in helping patients and their doctors better understand the long-term effects of COVID.

The Study Findings

The National Institutes of Health-funded study, published this week in JAMA, also found:

Women are slightly more likely to develop long COVID

The chance of developing long COVID increases with additional infections

More acute cases are more likely to cause long COVID

The condition known as long COVID is technically referred to by the researchers as “postacute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection” or PASC. The self-reported symptoms are numerous, but post-exertional malaise, fatigue, and brain fog, along with gastrointestinal issues and changes to hearing and taste and smell were among the most common.

The Importance of Defining Long COVID

Millions worldwide have had long COVID, with dozens of widely varying symptoms. Scientists still don’t know what causes it, why it only strikes some people, how to treat it -– or even how to best diagnose it. Better defining the condition is key for research to get those answers.

The “important” paper “is probably the best descriptive study of long COVID that we have,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. He said that though not earth-shattering, careful detailed descriptions of symptoms are the foundation of medical advancement.

The Symptoms of Long COVID

The symptoms associated with long COVID range from debilitating to mild, and official definitions and diagnoses are still being developed, but other reports suggest millions of people in the country have experienced new or lingering symptoms more than 30 days, and for some years, after a COVID infection.

The study zeroed in on a dozen symptoms that may help define long COVID:

Fatigue

Brain fog

Dizziness

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Heart palpitations

Sexual problems

Loss of smell or taste

Thirst

Chronic cough

Chest pain

Worsening symptoms after activity

Abnormal movements

The researchers assigned scores to the symptoms, seeking to establish a threshold that eventually could help ensure similar patients are enrolled in studies of possible long COVID treatments, as part of the NIH study or elsewhere, for apples-to-apples comparison.

Horwitz stressed that doctors shouldn’t use that list to diagnose someone with long COVID — it’s a potential research tool only. Patients may have one of those symptoms, or many -– or other symptoms not on the list — and still be suffering long-term consequences of the coronavirus.

Everyone’s doing studies of long COVID yet “we don’t even know what that means,” Horwitz said.

COVID-19 long-haulers Post-COVID syndrome Long-term COVID symptoms Chronic COVID-19 COVID-19 complications

News Source : Harriet Blair Rowan,Associated Press

Source Link :One in 10 likely suffer symptoms 6 months after infection/