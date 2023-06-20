The Michael BayServatory of Post-Human Filmmaking

The institution formerly known as the Michael Bay Academy of Explosions has transformed into a cutting-edge educational facility dedicated to exploring the frontiers of post-human cinema. Our curriculum focuses on the latest advancements in visual effects, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism.

Our faculty boasts some of the most innovative and visionary minds in the industry, with guest lecturers such as James Cameron, Ridley Scott, and Elon Musk. Students will have access to state-of-the-art equipment and software, as well as opportunities to collaborate with industry professionals on real-world projects.

At the Michael BayServatory, we believe that the future of filmmaking lies in the intersection of technology and humanity. Join us in shaping the future of cinema.

