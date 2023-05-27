Post Office prosecutors used racial slur during Horizon scandal investigation, documents reveal

“Post Office Horizon scandal victim” : Post Office prosecutors used racial slur in Horizon scandal investigation

Campaigners have obtained documents in which Post Office prosecutors tasked with investigating sub-postmasters in the Horizon scandal used a racial slur to classify black workers. Fraud investigators were asked to group suspects based on racial features and used a racist term for staff from the colonial era of the 1800s which refers to people of African descent. The scandal saw hundreds of innocent postmasters convicted, and has been described as “the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history”. The information came to light through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request obtained by Eleanor Shaikh, a supporter of the more than 700 branch managers who were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 on theft, fraud and false accounting charges. The Post Office has condemned the “abhorrent” language and stated it did not tolerate racism “in any shape or form”.

