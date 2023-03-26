The famous veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died at 75 in a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala. His death was attributed to complications from COVID infection, respiratory diseases, the non-functioning of multiple organs,…
Emil Boček, last Czechoslovak RAF pilot, passed away.
Regrettably, Emil Boek, the last surviving Czechoslovak Royal Air Force pilot, peacefully passed away yesterday at 100. May he rest in peace. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing…
Gordon Moore, tech pioneer, dies at 94.
Gordon Moore, the renowned technologist, passed away at 94. The world of technology lost a true industry pioneer with the passing of Gordon Moore on March 26, 2023. At 94, the co-founder…
Struggle stalwart Mosie Moolla dies at 88
Mosie Moolla, a resilient advocate, passed away at 88. Mosie Moolla, a prominent figure in the struggle for South African democracy, passed away on March 26th, 2023, at the age of 88….
Xavier Lopez, aka “Chabelo,” the pioneer of child comedy on Latin American TV, dies at 88.
Xavier Lopez, famously known by his character “Chabelo,” has died. He gained popularity for portraying a child role and creating a new comedy genre in Latin American TV shows. Beloved Mexican entertainer…
“Climate pioneer Claude Lorius passes at 91.
At the age of 91, Claude Lorius, a prominent glaciologist who spearheaded expeditions to Greenland and Antarctica, passed away. His expeditions contributed to proving Humanity’s culpability in global warming, and he led…
Human rights champion Tilman Zülch dies.
We are saddened by the loss of Tilman Zülch, the founder of the Society for Threatened Peoples (@GfbV). He was a grand champion of human rights. The world has lost a champion…
Top lawyer and brother of former PM David Cameron, Alexander Cameron, dies at 5
Alexander Cameron, a prominent lawyer and brother of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, passed away at 59. The news came as a shock to the legal community and political circles. Who…
Former Leeds United player Willie Bell passes away at the age of 85.
Former Leeds United player Willie Bell passes away at 85. On March 23, 2023, football fans worldwide received the sad news. Willie Bell, a former Leeds United player, passed away at age…
Andy Rothman Death : Respected and Seasoned CBS News Producer dies at 62,
The journalism world mourns the loss of Andy Rothman, a respected and seasoned CBS News producer who passed away on Monday at 62 after a courageous battle with cancer. Over his illustrious…