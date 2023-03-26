Emil Boček, last Czechoslovak RAF pilot, passed away.

Posted on March 26, 2023

Regrettably, Emil Boek, the last surviving Czechoslovak Royal Air Force pilot, peacefully passed away yesterday at 100. May he rest in peace. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing…

Gordon Moore, tech pioneer, dies at 94.

Posted on March 26, 2023

Gordon Moore, the renowned technologist, passed away at 94. The world of technology lost a true industry pioneer with the passing of Gordon Moore on March 26, 2023. At 94, the co-founder…

Struggle stalwart Mosie Moolla dies at 88

Posted on March 26, 2023

Mosie Moolla, a resilient advocate, passed away at 88. Mosie Moolla, a prominent figure in the struggle for South African democracy, passed away on March 26th, 2023, at the age of 88….

“Climate pioneer Claude Lorius passes at 91.

Posted on March 24, 2023

At the age of 91, Claude Lorius, a prominent glaciologist who spearheaded expeditions to Greenland and Antarctica, passed away. His expeditions contributed to proving Humanity’s culpability in global warming, and he led…

Human rights champion Tilman Zülch dies.

Posted on March 23, 2023

We are saddened by the loss of Tilman Zülch, the founder of the Society for Threatened Peoples (@GfbV). He was a grand champion of human rights. The world has lost a champion…