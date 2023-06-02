“Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2”: Consumer Health News: Twelve Symptoms that Contribute to Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2

Identifying Postacute Sequelae of COVID-19 Infection: A New Study

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has identified a group of symptoms that can define postacute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection (PASC). This development is a significant step toward understanding long-term effects of COVID-19, also known as long COVID.

The study, led by Tanayott Thaweethai, Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, used self-reported symptoms to develop a definition of PASC and describe PASC frequencies across cohorts in a prospective observational cohort study of adults with and without SARS-CoV-2 infection at 85 sites located in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. A total of 9,764 participants met the selection criteria (8,646 infected; 1,118 uninfected).

The researchers found that for 37 symptoms, the adjusted odds ratios were 1.5 or greater for infected versus uninfected participants. Postexertional malaise, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, palpitations, changes in sexual desire or capacity, loss of or change in smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements were included as symptoms contributing to the PASC score. Overall, 10 percent of the 2,231 participants first infected on or after Dec. 1, 2021, and enrolled within 30 days of infection were PASC-positive at six months.

The study is an important step toward defining long COVID beyond any one individual symptom. This research definition, which may evolve over time, will serve as a foundation for scientific discovery and treatment design.

What is Long COVID?

Long COVID is a term used to describe the long-term effects of COVID-19. While some people recover from the virus within a few weeks, others experience ongoing symptoms for months. These symptoms can vary widely, but some common ones include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, joint pain, and brain fog.

Long COVID can affect anyone, regardless of age or health status. It is not yet clear why some people develop long COVID and others do not, but researchers are working to understand this better.

Why is the PASC Definition Important?

The PASC definition is significant because it provides a standardized way to identify and measure the long-term effects of COVID-19. By identifying a set of symptoms that are associated with long COVID, researchers and healthcare providers can better understand the condition and develop effective treatments.

The PASC definition is also important because it can help people who are experiencing long COVID to get the support and care they need. Currently, there is no cure for long COVID, but there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

What Can You Do if You Think You Have Long COVID?

If you think you have long COVID, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider. They can help you get the appropriate testing and support.

In the meantime, there are things you can do to manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life. These may include:

Getting plenty of rest

Eating a healthy diet

Exercising regularly (at a level that feels comfortable for you)

Practicing stress-reducing activities like yoga or meditation

Seeking support from friends, family, or a mental health professional

The Bottom Line

The PASC definition is an important step toward understanding and treating long COVID. By identifying a set of symptoms that are associated with the condition, researchers and healthcare providers can better understand the condition and develop effective treatments. If you think you may have long COVID, talk to your healthcare provider about getting the appropriate testing and support.

COVID-19 long-term effects Post-COVID syndrome symptoms Chronic fatigue after COVID-19 Persistent COVID-19 symptoms COVID-19 sequelae and symptoms

News Source : Elana Gotkine

Source Link :Twelve Symptoms Contribute to Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 – Consumer Health News/