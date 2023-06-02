“Potato Cheese Ball Recipe”: An Easy Homemade Recipe for Potato Cheese Ball by @D3foods23

Potato Cheese Ball: A Delicious and Easy Snack to Make at Home
Looking for a delicious snack to make at home? Look no further than the potato cheese ball! This easy recipe is perfect for anyone who loves cheese and potatoes. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of these tasty bites in no time.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, grated cheese, breadcrumbs, green onions, parsley, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir until well combined.
Using your hands, form the mixture into small balls about 1 inch in diameter. Place the balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the potato cheese balls to the skillet. Fry the balls until they are golden brown on all sides, about 2-3 minutes per side.
Use a slotted spoon to remove the potato cheese balls from the skillet and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.
Serve the potato cheese balls hot with your favorite dipping sauce.
Conclusion:
The potato cheese ball is a delicious and easy snack to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of these tasty bites in no time. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy appetizer for a party or a tasty snack to enjoy on a lazy afternoon, the potato cheese ball is sure to be a hit. So why not give this recipe a try and see for yourself how delicious it can be?
News Source : D3foods23
Source Link :Potato Cheese Ball || Cheese Ball || Easy Potato Cheese Ball Recipe || Homemade @D3foods23 #video/