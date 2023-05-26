potato kabab recipe: Potato Kabab Recipe: An Affordable and Delicious No Chicken and No Mutton Option for Snacks

No Chicken No Mutton Kabab Recipe

Kababs are a popular appetizer or snack enjoyed by people all over the world. These grilled or baked meat dishes are flavorful, juicy, and easy to make. However, not everyone can afford to eat meat regularly, and some people choose to avoid meat altogether. If you’re looking for a delicious and low-cost kabab recipe that doesn’t require chicken or mutton, then you’re in luck! We’ve got a fantastic potato kabab recipe that will satisfy your cravings and save you money.

Ingredients

4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

1/2 cup of bread crumbs

1/4 cup of chopped coriander leaves

1/4 cup of chopped onion

1 tsp of ginger paste

1 tsp of garlic paste

1/2 tsp of cumin powder

1/2 tsp of coriander powder

1/2 tsp of garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

Start by boiling four medium-sized potatoes until they’re soft and cooked through. Once done, let them cool down before peeling off the skin and mashing them into a smooth paste. In a mixing bowl, add the mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup of bread crumbs, 1/4 cup of chopped coriander leaves, 1/4 cup of chopped onion, 1 tsp of ginger paste, 1 tsp of garlic paste, 1/2 tsp of cumin powder, 1/2 tsp of coriander powder, 1/2 tsp of garam masala powder, and salt to taste. Mix everything together until you have a smooth and well-combined mixture. Take a small amount of the mixture and shape it into a small kabab or patty. Repeat this process until you’ve used up all the mixture. Heat up some oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the kababs to the pan and fry them for around 2-3 minutes on each side or until they’re golden brown. Once the kababs are done, remove them from the pan and place them on paper towels to drain off any excess oil. You can serve these delicious potato kababs hot with some mint chutney or any dipping sauce of your choice.

Tips

If you want to make the kababs healthier, you can bake them instead of frying them. Preheat your oven to 200°C and place the kababs on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for around 15-20 minutes or until they’re golden brown.

You can experiment with different spices and herbs to create your own unique flavor. Try adding some chili powder or cayenne pepper for a spicy kick or some chopped mint leaves for a refreshing taste.

If you have any leftover mashed potatoes, you can use them to make these kababs. Just add the other ingredients to the mashed potatoes and mix them well.

You can also make these kababs ahead of time and freeze them. Once you’ve shaped them into small patties, place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and freeze them for around 30 minutes. Once they’re frozen, transfer them to a freezer-safe bag and store them in the freezer for up to a month. When you’re ready to eat them, just thaw them out and fry or bake them as usual.

Conclusion

This no chicken no mutton kabab recipe is a great option for vegetarians, people on a budget, or anyone looking for a tasty and easy-to-make snack. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a delicious and satisfying dish that’s perfect for any occasion. So go ahead and give this recipe a try and enjoy some mouth-watering potato kababs today!

