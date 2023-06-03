potato nuggets recipe: Homies Cooking Presents: How to Make Tasty Potato Triangle Snacks – Recipe for Potato Nuggets and Triangle Nuggets

Potato Triangle Snacks Recipe | Potato Nuggets | Triangle Nuggets Recipe By Homies Cooking

Potato Triangle Snacks are a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be served as an appetizer or a side dish. The crispy, golden brown exterior hides a soft and fluffy interior that is packed with flavor. This recipe is perfect for a quick snack or for entertaining guests, and it is sure to be a hit with everyone.

Ingredients:

3 large potatoes

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 eggs

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Instructions:

Peel and boil the potatoes until they are soft and tender. Drain the potatoes and mash them until they are smooth and free of lumps. In a mixing bowl, add the mashed potatoes, flour, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and grated parmesan cheese. Mix all the ingredients until they are well combined. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until they are frothy. Take a small portion of the potato mixture and shape it into a triangle. Repeat until all the mixture is used up. Dip each triangle into the beaten eggs and then coat it with the panko breadcrumbs. Make sure that each triangle is coated well and evenly. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the potato triangles until they are golden brown and crispy. Turn them occasionally to ensure that they are evenly cooked. Remove the potato triangles from the pan and place them on a paper towel to drain any excess oil. Serve the Potato Triangle Snacks hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

In conclusion, the Potato Triangle Snacks Recipe is a quick and easy way to make a delicious snack that is sure to impress. The combination of mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese, and breadcrumbs creates a crispy and flavorful exterior that is perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce. So why not try making these delicious and crispy Potato Triangle Snacks for your next party or family gathering? Your guests will surely be impressed!

