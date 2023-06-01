“potato recipe”: Creating a Flawless Potato Dish with a Single Ingredient – Better than a Restaurant!

Baked Potato Wedges: A Delicious and Easy-to-Make Snack

What could be better than baked potato wedges with an appetizing crust and seasonings? Whether you’re looking for a hot snack or a new side dish, recipes from professionals and amateurs alike offer a great opportunity to please yourself and your family. The main thing is to know all the details of the recipe and the peculiarities of cooking.

Choosing the Right Potato Variety

Before proceeding to cooking, you need to know what kind of potato you’re dealing with. After all, the choice of product also affects the quality of the final dish. Some of the best varieties for baking include:

“Aurora” (one of the soft varieties)

“Adretta”

“Aspiya” (for those who like sweeter potatoes)

“Vector”

“Blueness” (very similar to the popular “Blue Eye”)

“Cranberry”

“Zekura”

“Lorch” (you can hardly find this variety on the market)

“Melody”

“Santa”

“Northern Lights” (its purple-yellow pulp is preserved only when baked)

“Blue Eye”

“Lilac fog”

“Success”

Chavunka (distinguished by white pulp)

These varieties are also good for making mashed potatoes.

A Recipe from Professionals

According to some cooks, it is better to first boil potatoes, cut into four slices, by throwing them into boiling water for about six minutes. It is necessary to add salt and a little bicarbonate of soda to the water beforehand for half a teaspoon per several liters of water. Such a trick will help improve the consistency of the future snack.

After the potatoes have passed the cooking stage, you need to let them cool down. For those who are not in a hurry to welcome guests, some cooks recommend even putting the slices in the refrigerator overnight.

The mixture for cooking is made from goose fat and olive oil in proportion to each other. Pour the mixture over the potatoes and place them on baking paper or foil. We send the sheet to the oven heated to 240 degrees and monitor the temperature, it can be reduced during cooking.

When preparing a dish for the first time, do not forget that a lot depends on your type of oven, so you need to take care of the browning parts. In about 20 minutes at this temperature, a nice crust forms on the potatoes. At a temperature of 180-190 degrees, the particles will brown for about half an hour.

Provencal herbs or basil can be added from the very beginning, but garlic is better at the end of cooking to avoid burning. When the potatoes are ready, they should be soft inside, you can check this with a toothpick.

A Recipe from Amateurs

The second recipe, from the Reddit forum, consists of two stages.

Potatoes should be cut into large pieces (small vegetables do not need to be cut at all) and put in cold water. While the water is heating, salt it and add a few cloves of garlic along with the bouillon cube. When the potatoes are half done, take them out of the pan and let them dry.

After that, grease the sheet with sunflower oil or special cooking fat. If you heat it directly in the oven, upon contact with it, dry potato pieces will immediately begin to acquire a crispy crust. Rosemary is traditional for this type of baking, but in addition to it, you can use a sprinkling of dried spikelets for spices – one teaspoon is enough for a large portion.

40-50 minutes at a temperature of 200 degrees is enough for the dish to acquire a complete appetizing appearance. In addition to potatoes, you can put other vegetables on the sheet for baking, and you can serve the finished dish with a salad of fresh vegetables.

Whether you prefer the recipe from professionals or amateurs, baked potato wedges are easy to make and always a hit. So why not give it a try and enjoy a delicious snack today?

