There are plenty of delicious recipes out there that can be made with just a few simple ingredients. This particular recipe is perfect for those who have an empty bottle lying around the house and a couple of potatoes in the pantry. This recipe is not only delicious, but it’s also easy to make and will take less than an hour to prepare. In this article, we’ll give you a step-by-step guide on how to make this delicious recipe.

Ingredients

2 large potatoes

1 onion, diced

1/2 cup of flour

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 cup of milk

1 egg

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1 empty bottle with a screw-on cap

Instructions

Peel the potatoes and grate them into a bowl. Add the diced onion to the bowl with the grated potatoes. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, and black pepper. Add the milk and egg to the dry ingredients and whisk together until fully combined. Pour the wet mixture into the bowl with the grated potatoes and onions. Mix everything together until fully combined. Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. While the oil is heating up, take the empty bottle and remove the cap. Once the oil is hot, take a spoonful of the potato mixture and drop it into the oil. Repeat this process until the pan is full of potato pancakes. Use a spatula to press down on the potato pancakes and flatten them out. Cook each pancake for about 2-3 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Once the potato pancakes are cooked, use tongs to remove them from the pan and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain off any excess oil. Once all the potato pancakes are cooked, take the empty bottle and fill it with your favorite sauce or dressing. Screw the cap back on the bottle and use it to drizzle the sauce over the potato pancakes. Serve the potato pancakes hot and enjoy!

Conclusion

There you have it – a delicious recipe that can be made with just a few simple ingredients. The potato pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and the sauce adds a burst of flavor that complements the dish perfectly. So, if you have an empty bottle lying around the house and a couple of potatoes in the pantry, give this recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed!

