“Potato salad recipe FOX 7 Tierra Neubaum”: Tierra Neubaum’s Potato Salad Recipe on FOX 7

Fox 7’s Tierra Neubaum Shares Her Family’s Secret Recipe for Potato Salad

Potato salad is a classic summer dish that is perfect for any barbecue, picnic, or potluck. It’s also a great side dish for any meal. There are many different variations of potato salad, but Fox 7’s Tierra Neubaum has shared her family’s secret recipe that is sure to be a hit at any gathering.

Ingredients

5 lbs. potatoes

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup dill pickle juice

2 tsp. celery seed

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup diced dill pickles

4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

Instructions

Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into bite-sized pieces and place them in a large pot of salted water. Bring the water to a boil and cook the potatoes until they are tender but not mushy, about 10-15 minutes. While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the dressing. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar, sugar, dill pickle juice, celery seed, salt, and black pepper. Once the potatoes are cooked, drain them and let them cool for a few minutes. Add the warm potatoes to the dressing and stir until they are well-coated. Add the diced red onion, celery, dill pickles, and chopped hard-boiled eggs to the bowl. Gently stir everything together until the ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. This will allow the flavors to meld together and the salad to chill. Before serving, give the potato salad a quick stir and taste for seasoning. Adjust the salt and pepper if necessary. Serve cold.

Tips

You can use any type of potato for this recipe, but Yukon gold or red potatoes work best as they hold their shape well when cooked.

Make sure to add the warm potatoes to the dressing so that they can soak up the flavors better.

For a creamier potato salad, you can increase the amount of mayonnaise and sour cream.

If you like your potato salad with a bit of crunch, you can add some chopped pickles, onions, and celery after the salad has chilled.

If you don’t have dill pickle juice, you can use a combination of white vinegar and chopped fresh dill.

In conclusion, Fox 7’s Tierra Neubaum has shared her family’s secret recipe for potato salad that is easy to make and delicious. This potato salad is perfect for any occasion and will be sure to impress your guests. So, the next time you’re in the mood for a classic summer dish, give this recipe a try!

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

Source Link :Potato salad recipe from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum/