“Potato Salad Recipe”: Get the Recipe for the Queen of Potato Salad from The Mighty 790 KFGO

The Versatility of Potatoes: An Interview with Debbie Moose

Potatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen, with countless possibilities for cooking and baking. During a recent episode of It Takes 2 with Amy & JJ, we had the pleasure of interviewing Debbie Moose, the undisputed Queen of Potato Salad. The podcast of that interview can be found below.

The Many Uses of Potatoes

Debbie brought to our attention the fact that there are a lot of things you can do with a potato when cooking. It has a great number of uses and even has some byproducts that come in handy. Great chefs will tell you there is a reason to save water that you boiled potatoes in.

If you’re looking for new ways to use potatoes in your cooking, Debbie has a cookbook called “Potato Salad: 65 Recipes from Classic to Cool” that has Greek style options, dill accented Scandinavian dishes, and even some unique takes on using sweet potatoes in your potato salad (gasp)! Check out her website for great ideas on potato salad, deviled eggs, wings, buttermilk, and more!

If you’re ready to try a new potato salad recipe, we’ve got one for you to try. This recipe lets the fruitiness of a good-quality olive oil shine through, with the bite of feta cheese.

Potato Salad Recipe

Ingredients

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/3 cup pitted, chopped kalamata olives

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

Place potatoes in a large pot, adding enough water to cover them; cover pot with a lid and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are pierced easily with the tip of a sharp knife, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool until you can handle them, but they are still warm. Peel and cut into 1- to 1-1/2-inch chunks. In a large bowl, stir together olive oil, white wine vinegar, oregano, parsley, olives, celery, onion, salt, and black pepper. Whisk until well combined. Add potatoes and feta cheese and toss to combine. Cover and let sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours, or refrigerate for several hours to overnight. Serve at room temperature.

Enjoy this delicious potato salad recipe and don’t forget to check out Debbie Moose’s website for more great ideas on using potatoes in your cooking!

