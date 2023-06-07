Potato Skins Recipe: Recipe for Making Potato Skins at Home

This Homemade Potato Skins Recipe is Easy to Make and Delicious!

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly game day food, potato skins are an excellent place to start! Not only are they a game day classic, but they’re also inexpensive to make and can be customized with a variety of toppings.

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 green onions, chopped

Sour cream and additional green onions for serving (optional)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Wash and scrub the potatoes. Dry them off with a paper towel. Using a fork, prick the potatoes all over. This will help the steam escape while they bake. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and rub them with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the top of each potato. Bake the potatoes for 45-50 minutes, or until they’re cooked through and tender. You can check if they’re done by inserting a fork into the center of the potato. If it slides in easily, it’s done. Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Once they’re cool enough to handle, cut them in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, scoop out the inside of each potato half, leaving a thin layer of potato on the skin. Set the scooped-out potato aside for another use, like mashed potatoes or potato soup. Place the potato skins back on the baking sheet. Fill each skin with shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and chopped green onions. Bake the potato skins for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the potato skins from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Serve hot with sour cream and additional chopped green onions, if desired.

Customizations

One of the best things about potato skins is that they’re so versatile! Here are a few ideas for customizing this recipe:

Swap out the cheddar cheese for another type of cheese, like Monterey Jack or pepper jack.

Add different toppings, like diced tomatoes, jalapenos, or cooked ground beef.

Use sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes for a healthier twist.

Make vegetarian potato skins by omitting the bacon and adding sautéed mushrooms or black beans instead.

Conclusion

Overall, this homemade potato skins recipe is easy to make and delicious! It’s perfect for game day or any time you’re in the mood for a tasty appetizer. Plus, with so many customizations available, you can make it your own and switch it up every time you make it!

