“Potato Skins Recipe”: Recipe for Making Potato Skins at Home

This Homemade Potato Skins Recipe is easy to make and delicious!

There is a buzz in my house. It is palpable. If you didn’t know us, you would think we were a bunch of agitated folks. In reality, we are a family eagerly anticipating one of our favorite dishes – potato skins! This easy to make recipe is a crowd-pleaser, perfect for game day, movie night, or any gathering.

Ingredients

4 large baking potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Sour cream, for serving

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash potatoes and pat dry. Pierce each potato several times with a fork. Rub potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, garlic powder, and black pepper. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45-50 minutes or until tender. Remove potatoes from oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes. Cut each potato in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh, leaving about 1/4 inch of potato in the skin. Place the potato skins back on the baking sheet. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on top of each potato skin. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped green onions. Serve with sour cream on the side.

Notes

This recipe can easily be adapted to your taste preferences. Try different toppings like diced tomatoes, jalapeños, or even pulled pork! You can also use different types of cheese like pepper jack or mozzarella.

If you’re short on time, you can bake the potatoes in the microwave. Pierce the potatoes with a fork and microwave on high for 10-12 minutes or until tender. Let cool and continue with the recipe as written.

Conclusion

This homemade potato skins recipe is not only easy to make, but it’s also delicious and versatile. It’s a great appetizer or side dish that will impress your family and friends. Plus, you can customize it to your liking! So why not give it a try and see why it’s one of our family’s favorite dishes!

Potato skins recipe Homemade appetizers Baked potato skins Easy snack recipes Comfort food recipes