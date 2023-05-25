Potluck Salad Recipes: All-Inclusive Potluck Salad Recipes: The Ultimate Collection

H2: Introduction

When it comes to summertime potlucks (really any potluck, for that matter), I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many salads in the line-up. Not only are they easy to transport, but there’s a salad for every taste preference, from leafy greens to pasta salads to fruit salads. Plus, they’re a great way to show off seasonal produce.

H3: Classic Potato Salad

Potato salad is a classic potluck dish for a reason. It’s comforting, easy to make in large batches, and can be customized with all sorts of add-ins. This recipe from The Kitchn uses red potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and a tangy dressing made with mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, and vinegar.

H3: Grilled Corn Salad

Grilled corn is a summertime staple, and it’s even better when it’s turned into a salad. This recipe from The Kitchn combines charred corn kernels with diced avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and a bright lime vinaigrette. It’s a refreshing and colorful addition to any potluck spread.

H3: Watermelon Feta Salad

Watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit, and it’s a surprisingly good match for salty feta cheese. This recipe from The Kitchn tosses cubed watermelon with crumbled feta, fresh mint, and a simple dressing made with olive oil and lime juice. It’s a sweet and savory salad that’s sure to impress.

H3: Caprese Salad Skewers

Caprese salad is a classic Italian dish that’s simple yet elegant. These skewers from The Kitchn offer a fun twist on the traditional salad by threading cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves onto toothpicks. Drizzle them with balsamic glaze for a touch of sweetness.

H3: Broccoli Salad

Broccoli may not be the most exciting vegetable, but it can be surprisingly delicious when it’s dressed up with bacon, cheese, and a creamy dressing. This recipe from The Kitchn combines blanched broccoli florets with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and a dressing made with mayo, apple cider vinegar, and honey.

H3: Greek Salad

Greek salad is a classic Mediterranean dish that’s packed with flavor. This recipe from The Kitchn tosses diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and Kalamata olives with crumbled feta cheese and a lemony dressing. It’s a refreshing and healthy option for any potluck.

H2: Conclusion

When it comes to potlucks, salads are a versatile and crowd-pleasing option. Whether you opt for a classic potato salad, a grilled corn salad, or a watermelon feta salad, there’s a salad for every taste preference. Plus, they’re easy to transport and can be made in large batches. So the next time you’re invited to a potluck, consider bringing a salad – or two!

News Source : The Kitchn – Kelli Foster

Source Link :Every Essential Potluck Salad Recipe (All in One Place)/